Police make drug bust on near east side after prank homicide call

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A prank call led to a drug bust on Indy’s near east side.

Just after midnight Tuesday morning on Brookside Avenue, someone told police a homicide had taken place. That turned out not to be true, but police say while searching the home they found signs of drug dealing and seized several bags marijuana, along with synthetic pot called spice and a handgun.

“I’m very disappointed,” said the home’s landlord. “They were on a call to look for a dead body and yet they destroyed the house and found marijuana. That makes no sense to me.”

The home's landlord asked not to be identified, but was critical of the way police handled the investigation.

The landlord shared several pictures from inside the house showing how police slashed open a couch, flipped over kids' mattresses, tossed clothes into piles on the floor and even dumped out a bag of dog food looking for drugs.

“They could have gone inside and looked around. They didn’t need to ransack the house,” said the landlord. "They didn’t even find liquor in the house. They didn’t find any major drugs and the house was destroyed.”

Police wouldn’t confirm who called in the tip, but because drugs were found they don’t consider it a case of false reporting. They did, however, call it a prank.

Police say nearly a dozen people were inside the house at the time of the bust, including three kids 10 years of age and younger. One person was taken into custody for having an active warrant and the rest were released.

“I think they need to turn their attention to what’s really killing people on the streets like prescription drugs, heroin, opioids and meth,” said the landlord. “I wish they would focus on why they were called and where the real drugs are-- where the problems are.”

For their part, police say the case remains an active investigation and did not want to comment on camera.