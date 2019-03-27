× Marion County health department warns of possible measles exposures at 2 locations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Those who visited two Indianapolis businesses may have been exposed to measles.

The Marion County Public Health Department issued a warning Wednesday about a case of measles confirmed in a person from out-of-state who visited Microtel Inn & Suites at 5815 Rockville Road and Shapiro’s Delicatessen at 808 S. Meridian Street on Monday, March 18.

Officials say the time frame for potential exposure was between midnight and 2 p.m. at the hotel and from noon until 2:15 p.m. at the restaurant.

Most Marion County residents should already be vaccinated and adequately protected against the measles infection. The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is routinely given to children at 12-15 months of age along with a second dose at 4-6 years of age. Adults born prior to 1957 are generally considered immune.

Anyone with questions about their vaccination status should contact their healthcare provider or the health department’s immunization program at (317) 221-2122.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of measles generally appear about 7-14 days after a person is infected. Symptoms from one of these specific exposures in Indianapolis would begin sometime between March 25 and April 8.

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, rash, runny eyes, and runny nose.

Individuals who are especially high-risk for complications from measles include infants and children less than 5 years of age, adults over age 20, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Anyone who may have been exposed and is starting to develop symptoms should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Please tell the provider about the measles exposure prior to the visit so that appropriate precautions can take place.