× Man faces 5 child molestation charges in Carroll County

DELPHI, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of child molestation in Carroll County.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s office, 64-year-old Kenneth Alan Neff of Monticello faces multiple charges in the case.

Neff is accused of inappropriately touching children as young as 8 years old, police said. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office filed five felony counts of child molesting against him.

Neff was being held in the Carroll County Jail in Delphi with his bond set at $100,000. A Lafayette attorney has been appointed to represent him.

Neff’s trial is scheduled for June 3 in Carroll Circuit Court.

The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating allegations of child molestation involving Neff. Anyone with information about him should contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413, option 1, and ask Det. Kevin Hammond.