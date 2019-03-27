It’s a dance-off! Andrew Luck goes disco in new commercial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It sure looks like Andrew Luck is having a good time these days.

When you don’t have to worry about rehabbing a career-threatening shoulder injury, you can afford to leave it all out on the (disco) dance floor!

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback is featured in a new commercial from BodyArmor sports drink. The conceit is a “disco dance-off” between Luck and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

The commercial points out that you shouldn’t make outdated decisions—you wouldn’t dance in a disco battle anymore, so why choose an outdated sports drink? Both Luck and Trout emphatically say they "wouldn't."

The ad, of course, is taking a shot at Gatorade, the longtime king of sports drinks. BodyArmor was founded in 2011 and has attracted a range of high-profile athletes to pitch it. Kobe Bryant is one of the company’s largest shareholders and Coca-Cola owns a stake.

The brand has been raising its profile in recent years, inking a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the NCAA’s national championship tournaments. For the 2019 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, it replaced Powerade as the official sports drink.

Thanks to that higher profile, we get to enjoy this commercial featuring Luck, who also owns a stake in the sports drink company. The commercial will debut during the NCAA tournament this week.