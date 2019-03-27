× Indianapolis man gets 60-year sentence in 2017 murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Wednesday for the murder of a teenager on the west side.

Jordan Taber was convicted last week in the killing of Fairley Griffie, 19, in June of 2017.

Witnesses said Griffie was leaving a party to avoid an argument when Taber tracked him down in the parking lot of an apartment complex and fired 19 times.

“There was no apparent reason for that murder, and now your family has to watch you go to prison,” said Marion Superior Judge Sheila Carlisle.

Carlisle was also told that Taber faces a battery charge for allegedly beating Griffie’s father inside the Marion County Jail earlier this month.