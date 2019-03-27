× Great Wednesday forecast; tracking rain Thursday

What a gorgeous day we’ll get to enjoy on this Wednesday! The morning will be cold enough for a winter coat but temperatures will quickly rise. We’ll climb into the upper 40s by noon and soar into the 50s by the afternoon. Absolutely beautiful. Additionally, wind will be shifting to the south west and will stay between 5-10mph so the wind won’t feel icy like it has the last few days. If you enjoyed Tuesday, you’ll really love Wednesday’s forecast. Tuesday’s high actually just hit 49 officially. Wednesday we’ll soar to 56. High pressure is still in control. We’ll stay nice and sunny today but as the high slides east and a front approaches from the west, expect to cloud over tonight. We have an isolated rain chance early Thursday morning into the daytime hours but expect most of the day to be dry. As a cold front slides through Thursday evening, we’ll get more scattered rain showers. The rain will time out right during the evening rush home so minor driving delays are possible. Rain chances increase Friday and Saturday. Expect a few showers both of those days. Sunday we’ll dry up but it’ll get colder! Highs only in the 40s Sunday and the first day of April on Monday.