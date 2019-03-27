Community asked to help determine who intentionally set fires at vacant apartment complex

Posted 10:24 pm, March 27, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators want the public’s help determining who intentionally set two fires at a vacant apartment complex on the city’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the fires were set at the Oak Tree Apartments in the 4000 block of Post Road at 12:55 a.m. and 11:36 a.m. Wednesday. IFD says the fires were in two different buildings in the complex.

Photo Gallery

Inline

The fire department is working with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to investigate the arsons.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.