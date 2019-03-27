× Air Force band to perform in Logansport and Indianapolis in April

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Concert Band is making some stops in central Indiana.

The first stop will be at the McHale Performing Arts Center in Logansport on Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

The second stop will be in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 6 at the Pike Performing Arts Center. It also starts at 7 p.m.

The groups musical repertoire ranges from symphonic band masterworks, traditional marches, modern compositions, pop and jazz. The band also has vocalists who provide a wide variety of popular, classical and patriotic selections.

Both concerts are free and open to the public but tickets are required.

For a ticket to the Logansport concert, click here. If you’d like to attend the Indianapolis concert, click here.

You can find the USAF Band of Mid America’s full schedule here.