Air Force band to perform in Logansport and Indianapolis in April

Posted 2:34 pm, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 02:43PM, March 27, 2019

USAF Band of Mid-America's Concert Band

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Concert Band is making some stops in central Indiana.

The first stop will be at the McHale Performing Arts Center in Logansport on Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

The second stop will be in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 6 at the Pike Performing Arts Center. It also starts at 7 p.m.

The groups musical repertoire ranges from symphonic band masterworks, traditional marches, modern compositions, pop and jazz. The band also has vocalists who provide a wide variety of popular, classical and patriotic selections.

Both concerts are free and open to the public but tickets are required.

For a ticket to the Logansport concert, click here. If you’d like to attend the Indianapolis concert, click here.

You can find the USAF Band of Mid America’s full schedule here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.