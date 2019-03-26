× UPDATE: Crews rescue man from asphalt silo along 96th Street

CARMEL, Ind. – A man has been rescued from an asphalt silo after being trapped for about 8 hours on Tuesday.

First responders were called to the scene in the 5100 block of East 96th Street, near Allisonville Road shortly after 12:30 p.m.

When law enforcement arrived, they found the 34-year-old contract worker trapped up to about his chest.

Officials with the Indianapolis Fire Department believe the man was measuring the interior of the silo when he stepped onto some kind of air pocket in the gravel, which sucked him down into a hole.

Seven rescuers were sent down into silo to help the worker. Using a giant shop vacuum to remove some of the gravel, crews were eventually able to get the man loose and pull him up.

The man is in fair condition with no visible injuries, according to IFD. He was transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

The man told crews he’s not doing this line of work anymore.