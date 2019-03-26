Suspect arrested in connection with social media threats toward Bishop Chatard High School

Bishop Chatard High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested a person Tuesday for making social media threats toward Bishop Chatard High School.

The suspect is not a student, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD). It’s unclear if charges have been filed. School officials say the suspect has made threats before.

All evening activities were canceled at the school for Tuesday night. Class will resume Wednesday with increased police presence.

A parent meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

