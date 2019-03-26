× NIT quarterfinal loss to Wichita State ends IU’s basketball season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A season that swung wildly between success and failure, forward momentum and oppressive negative energy, ended Tuesday for Indiana, in a 73-63 NIT quarterfinal loss to Wichita State.

Here are three reasons why the Hoosiers (19-16) finished one win shy of a trip to New York:

Shockers close the rim

Wichita State entered play one of the worst teams in the country in terms of sending opponents to the free-throw line. IU’s ability to reach the rim almost at will in the first half seemed indicative of that.

Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan (13) attempts a shot during the game against Wichita State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington Ind., on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. (Photo: Bobby Goddin/For IndyStar)

But the Hoosiers struggled to cash in thanks in no small part to eight first-half Shocker blocks — six alone came from Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis.

