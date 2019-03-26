NIT quarterfinal loss to Wichita State ends IU’s basketball season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A season that swung wildly between success and failure, forward momentum and oppressive negative energy, ended Tuesday for Indiana, in a 73-63 NIT quarterfinal loss to Wichita State.
Here are three reasons why the Hoosiers (19-16) finished one win shy of a trip to New York:
Shockers close the rim
Wichita State entered play one of the worst teams in the country in terms of sending opponents to the free-throw line. IU’s ability to reach the rim almost at will in the first half seemed indicative of that.
But the Hoosiers struggled to cash in thanks in no small part to eight first-half Shocker blocks — six alone came from Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis.
Continue reading this story with our news gathering partners at The Indianapolis Star.