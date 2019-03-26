× NASCAR shifts gears on 2020 Brickyard 400 date

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Brickyard 400 is set to make another schedule change.

Our media partners with the IndyStar, citing a NASCAR source, report that the 2020 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will move to the Fourth of July weekend.

The change would make it the race’s third different date in four years.

IMS hosted the inaugural Brickyard 400 in August 1994. The race remained in August for several years until it moved to July in 2007. Then, in 2018, it was time for another change: the race was held in September. The 2019 edition is scheduled for Sept. 8, 2019.

Organizers moved the race later to avoid the summer heat, which they felt had a negative impact on attendance and ticket sales. They’ve tried attracting interest by holding concerts and other events around the race. Still, attendance has lagged.

An official announcement about the move is expected Tuesday afternoon, when NASCAR unveils its revamped racing schedule.