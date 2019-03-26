× Lovely Tuesday with rain coming later in the week

High Pressure is back in control so we’re cold to start but will have a lovely Tuesday afternoon. The clear sky has allowed our temperatures to drop to the 30s and even 20s. Tuesday morning wind chills have dropped as low as 17. Winter coat needed as you start your day. Once we get through the cold morning, though, Tuesday afternoon really does look lovely. Plenty of sunshine with temps close to where they were on Wednesday. The big difference maker is that we’ll have less winter. Yes, there’ll still be a breeze but not nearly as windy as Monday was so it won’t feel quite as cold as it did yesterday. Plenty of sunshine is expected as high pressure clears the sky both Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy this little stretch! Quiet weather both Tuesday and Wednsday.

Temperatures get even better on Wednesday! Make some plans to get outside. Temperatures stay strong through the end of the week but we’ll get more active. An isolated shower is possible on Thursday with more rain expected on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be quieter but also colder.