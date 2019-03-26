Carmel student arrested after bringing loaded gun to learning center

Posted 5:03 pm, March 26, 2019, by

Carmel Learning Center (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

CARMEL, Ind. – A 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after police say he took a loaded gun to the Carmel Learning Center, south of Carmel High School.

Carmel police school resource officers responded to the center at 515 East Main Street, where they say they took the juvenile into custody and confiscated the gun without incident.

The teen was later transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center, where he’s facing preliminary charges of possession of a firearm on school property, theft, and carrying a handgun without a license.

The student reported that he had no intentions of harming anyone at the school, according to Dr. Michael Beresford, Superintendent of Carmel Clay Schools.

“We are thankful for the person who quickly notified administration and the swift action taken by school personnel and Carmel police to keep our students safe,” wrote Dr. Beresford in a letter to district families. “We believe that open communication with students and parents on safety matters is important and we wanted you to have accurate and timely information.

“We would like to thank the person who quickly notified Carmel Clay School Administration and the swift action taken by school personnel,” the Carmel Police Department wrote in a press release. “This solidifies the saying ‘If you see something, say something.’  As a collaborative effort, safety and security in our schools is a top priority and concern.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.