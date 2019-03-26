Authorities working to rescue man trapped in silo along 96th Street

Posted 4:23 pm, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19PM, March 26, 2019

Person trapped in silo in Castleton area on 3/26/2019 (Photo courtesy of IEMS)

CARMEL, Ind. – First responders are working to rescue a 30-year-old man trapped in a silo north of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the silo is located in the 5100 block of East 96th Street, near Allisonville Road.

According to IFD, the man is stuck in gravel inside the asphalt silo.

IFD is working with Emergency Medical Services to cut a hole in the side of the silo in attempt to get the man out.

It’s unclear at this time how the person got stuck.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

