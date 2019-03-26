× Authorities working to rescue man trapped in silo along 96th Street

CARMEL, Ind. – First responders are working to rescue a 30-year-old man trapped in a silo north of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the silo is located in the 5100 block of East 96th Street, near Allisonville Road.

According to IFD, the man is stuck in gravel inside the asphalt silo.

IFD is working with Emergency Medical Services to cut a hole in the side of the silo in attempt to get the man out.

It’s unclear at this time how the person got stuck.

12:51 PM – #IFD Confined Space & Trench Rescue teams dispatched to 5160 E 96th St – Milestone Contractors – for a reported 30 y/o male stuck in gravel inside asphalt silo. High Angle Rope Ops & Confined Space Ops in process pic.twitter.com/hWtqEXazco — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) March 26, 2019

