A warm-up is coming; Indiana is a state divided to start the weekend

If you enjoyed the sunshine Tuesday, you will enjoy Wednesday. We will also throw in warmer temperatures. There will be mainly sunny skies for the majority of the day, and southerly winds should allow temperatures to climb into the middle to upper 50s throughout central Indiana.

PLAY BALL

Spring training is over, and the start of a new baseball season is just hours away. The Cincinnati Reds open their 2019 regular season versus the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, March 28. Opening day in Cincinnati usually includes cold weather and sometimes snow showers. This year will not include snow and should have warmer temperatures.

Scattered showers will be possible earlier in the day for the Findlay Market Parade in downtown Cincinnati. Otherwise, expect mainly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 60s for first pitch at 4:10 p.m. Rain should hold off until after the game is over.

RAIN RETURNS FOR END OF WEEK

We are tracking our next chance for rain, which should arrive early Thursday. The weather system that will bring the rain is currently located west of the Rocky Mountains.

Prior to rain arriving, clouds will be on the increase Wednesday evening. Rain is projected to arrive after midnight Thursday. Showers will remain possible through the morning.

At this time, I do not expect rain to be around all day Thursday. There should be many dry hours, especially during the afternoon.

Another wave of moisture is projected to arrive in the state Thursday night. This rain may produce slightly higher rainfall amounts. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day Friday.

Even with rain around the area Thursday and Friday, temperatures should be able to climb into the lower to middle 60s. Where we finally top out will depend on how widespread the rain ends up Friday.

STATE DIVIDED TO START THE WEEKEND

Temperatures may briefly jump into the low 60s Saturday, prior to a cold front passing through central Indiana. Once the front passes, temperatures will fall into the 40s by late afternoon. Areas to the southeast will stay warmer through the day, and temperatures will quickly drop that evening.

Temperatures will only top out in the low 40s Sunday. Some areas of northern Indiana may struggle to reach 40°. A few snowflakes may also float through the air at times.