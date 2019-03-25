Second Roncalli High School counselor to lose job because of same-sex marriage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A second counselor at Roncalli High School will lose her job because of her sexual orientation, our partners at the IndyStar report.

Lynn Starkey served as a counselor at the school for the past 21 years, and she was co-director of guidance with Shelly Fitzgerald.

Roncalli officials told Starkey they will not renew her contract for the 2019-2020 school year, her lawyer told the IndyStar.

Starkey filed a discrimination charge against the Catholic school and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis back in November, claiming she was discriminated against based on her sexual orientation. Her attorney says she will amend the charge to include the fact that Starkey is losing her job.

According to a press release, Starkey has been in a civil union with her spouse since 2015.

She is the second school counselor to lose her job because of her same-sex marriage.

Fitzgerald had worked at Roncalli for 15 years when she was placed on leave last August after officials found out she married a woman.

The school says same-sex marriage violates their contracts.

