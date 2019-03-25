Police arrest woman in connection with I-70 crash that killed Richmond teen

Posted 9:08 am, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:10AM, March 25, 2019

Phaedra Winters

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Police arrested a woman from Ohio in connection with a crash that killed a Richmond teenager last August.

U.S. Marshals arrested 56-year-old Phaedra Winters, of Huber Heights, Ohio, on Wednesday. She was charged with two counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle, one for a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 or higher and one for having a Schedule I or II controlled substance in her system.

According to court documents, Winters was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-70 when her car struck a 2010 Honda head-on in the passing lane.

Chase Thomas, 19, of Richmond, was driving the Honda. He died at the scene.

Winters’ BAC measured 0.215. Indiana’s legal limit is 0.08. She was also ticketed by Indiana State Police for driving without a valid driver’s license.

Winters is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail in Dayton, Ohio without bond.

