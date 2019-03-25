Pacers help refurbish military family’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana Pacers teamed up with The Roomplace to surprise an active military member and his family.

Master Sergeant Eric Norris has served our country for more than 14 years, and he's finally returned home.

He and his family were whisked away by the Pacers Sunday night, and Monday they walked into what felt like a brand new home.

The family’s home was refurbished with new TV's, furniture, and even a "man cave" for Norris.

They were invited to watch the Pacers beat the Denver Nuggets Sunday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

"We are very blessed to have something like this happen to us. Words cannot express how just blessed we are," said Norris' wife, Danielle.