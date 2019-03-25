IU’s Devonte Green reveals secret cheat code

BLOOMINGTON, IN - DECEMBER 22: Devonte Green #11 of the Indiana Hoosiers shoots the ball against the Jacksonville Dolphins at Assembly Hall on December 22, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. –If you’ve been wondering how Indiana’s Devonte Green has managed to pop off in March, averaging 14.3 points and setting a program record for scoring in the Big Ten tournament with 26 points against Ohio State, the secret is out.

Green has a cheat code.

The junior guard has the unlimited ammo cheat code from “Grand Theft Auto San Andreas” tattooed on his left arm. It all makes sense now.

Continue reading this story with our news gathering partners at The Indianapolis Star.

