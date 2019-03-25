× Ex-Delaware County sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty in drug case

MUNCIE, Ind. – A former Delaware County sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty in connection with a drug case.

According to court records, Jerry Parks withdrew his previous not guilty plea last week and pleaded guilty to one count of aiding, inducing or causing dealing in marijuana. Parks was arrested in September 2017 as part of a wide-ranging drug investigation after police said he provided drugs for his nephew to sell.

He resigned from the sheriff’s department after his arrest.

Under the terms of the plea deal, other charges against Parks would be dropped, including attempted dealing in marijuana, neglect of a dependent, possession of a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

Investigators said Parks’ nephew, Danny Terry, was part of a major drug organization operating in Delaware and Marion counties. Police undertook a six-month investigation into the drug ring, resulting in the arrests of Terry, Parks and more than a dozen other people.

Terry told investigators Parks provided him with drugs he seized while working as a deputy and gave him confidential information about how undercover officers operated. In court documents, investigators said Terry used a shoe store at the Castleton Square Mall as a front for the drug operation.

Terry was sentenced to 16 years in the Department of Correction for dealing methamphetamine and heroin.

Parks’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 6, according to court records.