Divers search west side pond for evidence in case of missing baby Amiah Robertson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Divers searched a west side pond Monday afternoon in connection with the case of missing baby Amiah Robertson.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Wayne Township Fire Department sent divers to a lake on Mariner Drive to look for potential evidence. The Indianapolis Fire Department and Pike Township Fire Department assisted in the effort.

Police said this weekend that they were investigating the disappearance of the 8-month-old as a homicide. Detectives continue to follow up on leads.

Investigators said Amiah was last seen with her mother’s boyfriend, Robert Lyons, around 1:15 p.m. on March 9. He was in the area of Rockville and Mickley, police said. Lyons returned at 10 p.m. without Amiah. He was last seen driving a maroon 1996 Isuzu Rodeo.

IMPD said they’ve investigated the places where Lyons told them Amiah should be. However, investigators didn’t find her at the locations and said some of them didn’t even exist.

Police confirmed that items found along the bank of Eagle Creek belonged to the girl, although they didn’t specify what those items were.

The baby’s family reported her missing on March 16 but had no reason to believe she was in danger. On March 19, IMPD issued an alert about the 8-month-old; a Silver Alert followed but was later canceled.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).