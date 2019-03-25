Damp Monday morning with a pleasant stretch to follow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tracking rain this morning on Live Guardian Radar. The heaviest rain with wind and hail reports were reported Kentucky and south. In Central Indiana, we're only getting in light, spring-like showers. The rain is being pushed in as low pressure slides to our south. A few more showers are expected this morning but as the low slides east this afternoon, we'll dry out and eventually see the sun. Really should make for a pretty sunset.

Highs Monday will still be very much below the average. We should manage to climb into the mid-50s this time of year but today we'll just hover along the mid ot upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny but still cool. Highs will again just be in the upper 40s. Temperatures finally rebound for a gorgeous Wednesday! Make lots of plans for that beautiful Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will still be pleasantly mild but expect rain to return for the end of the week. It's possible that we drop temperatures off a lot by Sunday. Stay tuned.