Columbus North’s top ten making history

Posted 6:02 am, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:03AM, March 25, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ind– There’s still a few more months until the end of the school year. But already one graduating class in  Columbus is getting a lot of attention.

There are 452 seniors who are graduating from Columbus North High School this June. The school has never had an all female top 10 before. School officials say that changed this year.

“There’s not much difference between us in the top 10 all of us have been side by side crunching it through all the tests,” CNHS Valedictorian Amanda Wissmann

For valedictorian Amanda Wissmann, that girl-power mentality started at a young age.

“I’ve always grown up thinking I can do anything men can do.”

But rising to the top hasn’t been easy. For salutatorian Clare Kim, many sacrifices were made along the way.

“I would stay up really late and get all of it done,” Kim explained.

Still, both girls say it was all worth it and now are encouraging other women to push their boundaries and believe in themselves

“We didn’t receive anything special because we were female to help us along. We were given the same opportunities and in this case all women prevailed,” Wissman said.

School officials say they have noticed more females in the top ten over the past few years.

Last year, it was made up of seven young women.

But this is the first time in CNHS’s history, the top ten has been made up of all females.

