Colts, Browns will hold joint training camp practices

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two of the AFC’s rising teams will stage joint training camp workouts before meeting in a second preseason game.

Cleveland general manager John Dorsey announced Monday at the owners’ meetings in Phoenix, Arizona the Browns and Indianapolis Colts have arranged joint workouts during training camp, which is held at Grand Park in Westfield. The three-day workouts presumably will lead up a Colts-Browns meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium in the second weekend of the preseason. The official preseason schedule has not been released.

This extends a recent training camp routine for the Colts. They had shared workouts last summer with the Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions in 2017 and the Chicago Bears in 2015.

Specific dates and times were not immediately available.

The close relationship between Dorsey and Colts GM Chris Ballard facilitated the joint training camp practices. Ballard was one of Dorsey’s top aides while each was with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dorsey mentioned he attempted to arrange a similar schedule last summer, but was unable to do so. He’s hoping joint practices between the two teams can be held in 2020 in Berea, Ohio, site of the Browns’ training camp.