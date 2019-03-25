× 9 nurses in hospital’s labor and delivery unit pregnant at the same time

PORTLAND, Maine – Something may be in the water at a hospital in the northeast.

Main Medical Center says nine of its nurses are expecting at the same time. According to the hospital, the women’s babies are all due between April and July.

Monday, the hospital shared a photo of eight of the nine women, congratulating them.

“How’s this for a baby boom?” wrote the hospital.

WMTW reports that all of the women work in the hospital’s labor and delivery unit.

“It’s really nice coming to work and seeing other people who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together,” nurse Amanda Spear told WMTW.

The nurses tell WMTW that they plan to be there for each other’s deliveries to show support.