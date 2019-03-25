9 nurses in hospital’s labor and delivery unit pregnant at the same time

Posted 4:03 pm, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:10PM, March 25, 2019

PORTLAND, Maine – Something may be in the water at a hospital in the northeast.

Main Medical Center says nine of its nurses are expecting at the same time. According to the hospital, the women’s babies are all due between April and July.

Monday, the hospital shared a photo of eight of the nine women, congratulating them.

“How’s this for a baby boom?” wrote the hospital.

WMTW reports that all of the women work in the hospital’s labor and delivery unit.

“It’s really nice coming to work and seeing other people who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together,” nurse Amanda Spear told WMTW.

The nurses tell WMTW that they plan to be there for each other’s deliveries to show support.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.