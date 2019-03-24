Silver Alert declared for Cambridge City girl

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 2-year-old white female Zoey Dawn Nash of Cambridge City. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a pink unicorn shirt, pink unicorn pants and gray unicorn boots. She has red hair and blue eyes. She is 2 feet tall and weighs 40 founds. Zoey has a scar under her left eye.

Police believe Zoey might be with 34-year-old Jeffery Hancock. He is 6 feet tall and 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Hancock might be in a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT, plates 976RCJ.

Zoey was last seen at 1 p.m. today. Police believe she is in extreme danger and might need medical assistance. If you have information, please call 765-478-1231 or 911.

