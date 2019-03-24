Sexual assault on campus being investigated by IU police

Posted 8:07 am, March 24, 2019, by

File photo

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —  The Indiana University Police Department are investigating a reported sexual assault of a student on campus grounds early Sunday morning.

According to a third-hand account, the assault occurred early Sunday morning around 1 a.m. when the victim was allegedly approached outside Eigenmann Hall, struck in the head, and then sexually assaulted.

The report was made to police by an acquaintance of the victim as the victim did not wish to make a report themselves to police.

An alert was issued not long after the reported assault warning people to stay away from Eigenmann Hall area as police searched for the suspect.

The suspect is reported to be a male, but police said no further information was known about the suspect.

No arrest was reported but police said officers will continue to patrol the area and investigate the incident. Police stated there was no longer an imminent threat and normal routines could be resumed, but reminded the public to remain vigilant.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.