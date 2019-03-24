× Police search for man in connection with 8-year-old girl’s death on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for the father of an 8-year-old girl who died on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public to help find 40-year-old Kendall Brye. Police say he’s a person of interest after his daughter was shot yesterday. They aren’t sure if the shooting was accidental or intentional—that’s why they want to speak with him.

IMPD says he lives at a home off Culver Street, close to 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue. The little girl was shot in one of the bedrooms just before 6 p.m.

Her mom drove her to a fire station on Layman Avenue and 38th Street for help, but she died at the hospital.

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened. They say the mother is being cooperative, but no one has seen or heard from Brye since the shooting.

“When you cut all your communication lines off and you flee… it’s suspicious circumstances until we talk to him,” IMPD Lt. Kerry Buckner said.

He was last seen driving a gray 2016 Dodge Charger with Indiana license plate IP1340. His 3-year-old son was with him, but he has been located and is safe.

Police say Brye is armed and dangerous. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call police.