Police arrest Cloverdale man for child molestation

Posted 3:34 pm, March 24, 2019, by

CLOVERDALE, Ind. — Indiana State Police say they have arrested a Cloverdale man for allegedly molesting a young girl.

According to police, Jonathan R. Maw, 31, was arrested during a traffic stop on March 22.

State police say a criminal investigation was initiated on Dec. 13, 2018, after they were made aware that a girl under the age of 14 was molested.

The investigation found that Maw allegedly molested the girl for about 2 years and had shown her pornography on his computer.

After reviewing the investigation, the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Maw’s arrest.

Maw is facing charges of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age, child molesting, fondling or touching with a child under 14 and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Maw is currently being held at the Putnam County Jail without bond.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.