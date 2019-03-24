× 8-year-old girl suffering gunshot wound dies after arriving at Indy fire station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police say an 8-year-old girl has died after arriving at a northeast side fire station with a gunshot wound.

Sunday afternoon, IMPD says they were called to the Indianapolis Fire Department Station 24 at 5520 E. 38th Street.

The girl was allegedly reportedly driven to the fire station by a guardian.

She then died from her injuries on the way to Eskenazi hospital, according to police.

Police are unsure of the location of the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story.