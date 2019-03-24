Indianapolis to open home for LGBTQ youth this summer

Posted 6:10 pm, March 24, 2019, by

(Photo By JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A member of the LGBTQ community who has experience working with transitional housing and homelessness has been named the founding executive director of what’s billed as Indiana’s first home for LGBTQ youth who have nowhere safe to live.

Trinity Haven is scheduled to open this summer in the Mapleton-Fall Creek neighborhood of Indianapolis. It will serve LGBTQ youth ages 16-21. When it opens, Trinity Haven will be able to house up to 10 youth at a time, with the potential to eventually house at least 15.

The new director, Jenni White, has worked since 2010 at an agency offering supportive services and housing options to survivors of domestic violence.

Trinity Haven has received funding from the Lilly Endowment, the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention and Episcopal churches, among others.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.