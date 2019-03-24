Indiana receives $8.1M to help clean, repurpose old coal mines

Posted 2:03 pm, March 24, 2019, by

April 1938: The interior of a coal mine in the American state of Indiana. (Photo by Ferdinand S. Hirsh/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officials say Indiana is getting about $8.1 million in federal funding to help clean up and repurpose abandoned coal mines.

The funding from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement was announced this month by Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

The grants are funded in part by a fee based on coal produced in the United States. They aim to help to eliminate dangerous conditions and pollution caused by past coal mining.

More than $291 million is being distributed to states and Native American tribes.

Past projects have closed dangerous mine shafts, reclaimed unstable slopes, treated acid mine drainage and restored water supplies damaged by mining.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.