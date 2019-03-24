IMPD officer injured after crash with alleged drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery as the result of a crash with an alleged drunk driver.

According to police, the accident occurred just after 12:40 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Lafayette Road and W. 34th Street. Police state the IMPD officer was traveling south on Lafayette Road in his patrol vehicle when a Chevy Impala in the north lane turned left at the intersection, right into the path of the officer who was proceeding through a green light.

The officer was unable to avoid the gray Impala, police said, striking it on the passenger side and causing both vehicles to spin. The gray Impala then struck a light cabinet and a utility pole. After spinning, the officer’s car also struck a utility pole. The involved vehicles suffered heavy damage and both drivers were extricated by the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The driver of the Impala was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition where a blood draw was administered. The driver did admit to allegedly drinking alcoholic beverages earlier that evening, police said.

Both the driver and the officer reportedly lost consciousness at the scene as a result of the accident.

The officer was transported to the hospital with possible internal injuries and a possible concussion. The officer was also administered a blood draw as is standard procedure for a Serious Bodily Injury accident, however the officer is not suspected of being under the influence.

The officer underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

At this time, the driver of the Impala is not under arrest as investigators await the results of the blood draw. Charges will be possible at that time.

Police stated this is the third accident involving an IMPD officer and an alleged drunk driver since December of 2018.

“Drunk driving is a serious offense that can lead to terrible accidents where lives are lost,” IMPD said in a release. “Don’t drink and drive. Call a cab, a trusted friend or family member, or use one of the many services available such as Lyft or Uber. Don’t risk your life or someone else’s. Let’s make sure we all make it home safe at the end of the night. Drive sober or get pulled over.”