CARMEL, Ind. — Army veteran Matt Beker has dealt with addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder, but he hasn't let those issues get the better of him.

With the help of Back on my Feet, an organization that combats homelessness through running and other resources, Beker has a new feeling of purpose in his life.

Beker will run the full Carmel Marathon on Saturday. It is his first full marathon.