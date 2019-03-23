× Woman critically shoots man in domestic dispute

A 30 year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in what police are describing as a domestic dispute. The victim is currently in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were dispatched to the 2700 block of Caroline Avenue just after midnight to reports of shots fired inside a residence. Upon arrival, officers learned of a verbal domestic dispute which escalated to a physical altercation. According to police, during the fight, a man pointed a handgun at a woman. Then, she used her own firearm to shoot him because she said she feared for her life. The woman stayed at the home while the male got a ride to IU Health Methodist Hospital suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

IMPD told CBS4 the incident is currently being viewed as a self defense investigation. Police will not reveal the names of the couple involved since this is an active and ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, FOX59 has learned this sin’t the first time police have been called to this same address for a domestic disturbance. A police report was filed in early February for the home at 2725 Caroline Avenue for a physical fight between a man and a woman. It’s unclear if it’s the same couple that was involved in the shooting.

