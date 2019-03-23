Police looking for stolen truck

Posted 7:46 pm, March 23, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are looking for a red 2002 Chevy Avalanche. The car was stolen from the 600 block of North Shortridge Road on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

The license plate reads TK851LRO. The police report describes the suspect as a white male around 30 years old.

According to the police report and the car’s owner, bank cards and birth certificates were also stolen with the vehicle.

If you have information on the truck, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.