Patriots owner Robert Kraft apologizes in Florida prostitution case

Posted 3:58 pm, March 23, 2019, by

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is apologizing after being charged in a Florida massage parlor prostitution investigation.

In a statement Saturday, Kraft acknowledged disappointing family, friends, co-workers, fans “and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

Kraft said he has “extraordinary respect for women,” adding that his morals were shaped by his late wife.

He said he expected to be judged by his actions, not just his apology.

Kraft pleaded not guilty last month to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

This week, attorneys for 77-year-old Kraft and other men charged in multiple Florida counties asked a judge to block the release of video recordings that police say shows them engaging in sexual acts. They also protested prosecutors’ conditions for entering a diversion program in exchange for dropping the misdemeanor solicitation charges.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.