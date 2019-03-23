IU prevails over Arkansas without Romeo in 63-60 NIT win

Posted 2:26 pm, March 23, 2019, by

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Desi Sills (0) defends against Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (10) during the game against Arkansas at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington Ind., on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Bobby Goddin/For IndyStar)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller’s Hoosiers are one win away from New York, after a 63-60 NIT round-of-16 victory against Arkansas on Saturday.

Here are three reasons why Indiana (19-15) extended its season this weekend:

Strengths and weaknesses

Arkansas’ press gave Indiana expected problems Saturday, creating turnovers and disrupting the Hoosiers’ offense. The Razorbacks also struggled to make much of a dent on the boards in either half, playing from behind in terms of rebound margin virtually all afternoon.

Continue reading this article with our news gathering partners at The Indianapolis Star.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.