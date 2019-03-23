× IU prevails over Arkansas without Romeo in 63-60 NIT win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Archie Miller’s Hoosiers are one win away from New York, after a 63-60 NIT round-of-16 victory against Arkansas on Saturday.

Here are three reasons why Indiana (19-15) extended its season this weekend:

Strengths and weaknesses

Arkansas’ press gave Indiana expected problems Saturday, creating turnovers and disrupting the Hoosiers’ offense. The Razorbacks also struggled to make much of a dent on the boards in either half, playing from behind in terms of rebound margin virtually all afternoon.

