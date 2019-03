Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — You can skip hiding eggs in your yard this year and benefit a good cause.

If you like to celebrate spring with an egg hunt, you can pay to have someone hide the eggs for you. The money benefits the Indianapolis Promise Walk for Preeclampsia and the Preeclampsia Foundation.

Preeclampsia is the top cause of maternal and infant death. If you give money to have eggs hidden in your yard, the money will benefit education and research.