Green lifts Indiana past Arkansas 63-60 in NIT

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Devonte Green recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double to lead Indiana to a 63-60 win over Arkansas in the second round of the NIT on Saturday.

Green made two free throws with 6.1 seconds left to give Indiana a three-point lead. Jalen Harris launched a long 3-pointer at the buzzer but it hit hard off the backboard.

Indiana held the Razorbacks without a field goal the final 6:58 of the game

Juwan Morgan had 15 points and seven rebounds for Indiana (19-15). De’Ron Davis added 10 points. Rob Phinisee had seven rebounds for the hosts. Green made four of Indiana’s six 3-pointers.

Desi Sills had 18 points for the Razorbacks (18-16). Isaiah Joe added 12 points. Harris had seven assists.

