Elwood police find 78 grams of meth, other drugs during traffic stop

Posted 12:32 pm, March 23, 2019, by

ELWOOD, Ind. — The Elwood Police Department says they have arrested two people on drug charges following a traffic stop.

According to police, Britleigh Wood, 27, and Jay Smithhart, 29, were pulled over on SR 37 and CR 1000 North for a traffic violation around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The officer involved reportedly called for backup after making contact with Wood and Smithhart. Additional units arrived, including a K-9, who sniffed around the vehicle. The K-9 allegedly showed an immediate change in behavior when smelling the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The vehicle was searched, and police say they found about 78 grams of meth, 1.5 grams of heroin, 1 gram of cocaine, 9 suboxone strips, 42 syringes, several controlled substances, scales, baggies and paraphernalia.

Police say Wood and Smithhart claimed they were coming from Indianapolis and headed to Marion. Both refused to give further information to officers and were taken to the Madison County Jail.

Wood and Smithhard are facing felony charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and several misdemeanor offenses.

Photo Gallery

Inline
Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.