Confrontation leads to car shooting on the east side

Posted 9:52 pm, March 23, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting on the 9900 block of East 21st Street.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the altercation began at an apartment complex on 25th street. The fight continued as the subjects moved into two cars.

The shooting victim is a 21-year-old female who was shot in the hip. She was in the back seat of one of the vehicles. Police list her as stable.

Officers are gathering info from five people at the scene. There isn’t a threat to public safety at this time.

