Community rallies behind long-time auto shop set to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —Neighbors in Meridian-Kessler are coming together to fight for an auto service shop that’s been around since the 70’s, but will soon have to find another location.

Ty’s Penn Shell Automotive has been a staple at 49th and Pennsylvania since Ty Tarr’s father opened the shop in 1974.

“The last 39 years I’ve been coming here every day… All my customers are like family because I’ve been here so long,” Tarr said.

Tarr took over his father’s shop in 2000. Two years ago, he says Circle K, the business’s landlord, notified him that they would not be renewing his lease and were planning to replace his shop with a convenience store. Tarr’s lease expires at the end of August.

“They don’t make money with me, they make money selling candy bars and stuff,” Tarr said.

With time running out, community members are rallying behind Tarr and his business.

“We want to keep Ty in the neighborhood,” Terry Sanderson said.

Sanderson and others have gathered the signatures of more than 700 community members petitioning for Ty’s to remain in business. They’re also encouraging people to contact Circle K on Ty’s behalf.

"To have businesses like this in our neighborhood, that’s what makes the neighborhood so rich and a great place to live,” Sanderson said.

FOX59 reached out to Circle K for a response. We were directed to a post on the Meridian Kessler Neighborhood Association website.

In it, the company is said to be moving away from the gas station, convenience store and mechanic shop model. Adding that Ty’s is one of the last in their portfolio. The post identifies the company’s desire to move to “an updated facility that reflects community image standards and provides a normalized product offering for a neighborhood convenience store including fresh coffee, milk, bread and other staples.”

While Tarr says he is now coming to grips with the fact that his shop is closing, he deeply appreciates the community's effort to help him stay.

“A few more years would all good. A little more time would be awesome,” Tarr said.