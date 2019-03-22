× Vigil held on near west side for missing 8-month-old Amiah Robertson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Community members on the near west side of Indianapolis gathered Friday for a candle light vigil for missing 8-month-old Amiah Robertson.

The vigil was organized by a group of neighbors who say they have taken it upon themselves to conduct nightly searches for the missing baby.

“We have two separate search teams, day and night we switch off shifts. And we’re going to keep searching until we find this baby,” Timothy Smith said.

Amiah has now been missing for more than a week. On Wednesday, investigators conducted a large search on the banks of Eagle Creek less than a mile from where Amiah was last seen. An IMPD spokesperson said they conducted the search after being tipped off that some “items related to the case” were there.

“We have to remain hopeful that we will see her again and see her alive again and that’s what we all want to see,” IMPD Sgt. Jim Gillespie said Wednesday.

Members of the group behind Friday night’s vigil said they weren’t sure if Amiah would be found alive, however they hope she will be. Despite the uncertainty, members said that while they continue to search, they want to make sure no one forgets about Amiah or about bringing her justice.

“She still isn’t found…so we as a whole have failed this child so it’s important to get her justice,” Jessica Sammons said.