× Temperatures improving but still below average Friday

It’s a cold start to our Friday morning with wind chills mostly below freezing. Winter coat still recommended this morning. There’s only a light breeze this morning but we could pick up gusts around 25mph Friday afternoon. That wind is out of the north so it’ll keep our temperatures from getting back to average. We will, however, be a bit more comfortable than we were on Thursday. Today’s high will only be around 48. 54 would be more normal for this season. We will have plenty of sunshine today with just a few mid to upper level clouds throughout the afternoon. A clear sky tonight will mean we get cold once again. We’ll dip back into the 30s by 7pm so cold for Friday night plans. Saturday will be great! High pressure will build back in, bringing us sunshine and seasonable temps. Clouds will build in Saturday night as we watch our next weather maker approach. Scattered showers and mild temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday.