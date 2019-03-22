× Indianapolis homeowner shoots person accused of trying to rob house

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A homeowner shot a suspected robber on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The home invasion happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of East McGregor Road near South Franklin Road and East Southport Road.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not released many details yet, but we know the robbery suspect is in police custody. Police say that person’s injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators are looking at evidence and searching for surveillance video from other homes in the area to get a better idea of how this happened in such a quiet neighborhood.

We’re asking police what led up to the shooting and whether the homeowner will face any charges? We’ll let you know when we get some answers.

This shooting comes at a time when Indiana lawmakers are looking to change Indiana’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

Currently, residents can use reasonable force—including the use of deadly force—to protect themselves, their property, or someone else.

But a new bill would expand the law to protect residents against a civil lawsuit, not just criminal one.

The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, and it will now move onto the full Senate.