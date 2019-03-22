Indianapolis homeowner shoots person accused of trying to rob house

Posted 5:40 am, March 22, 2019, by

Photo from scene of home invasion on March 22, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A homeowner shot a suspected robber on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The home invasion happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of East McGregor Road near South Franklin Road and East Southport Road.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not released many details yet, but we know the robbery suspect is in police custody. Police say that person’s injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators are looking at evidence and searching for surveillance video from other homes in the area to get a better idea of how this happened in such a quiet neighborhood.

We’re asking police what led up to the shooting and whether the homeowner will face any charges? We’ll let you know when we get some answers.

This shooting comes at a time when Indiana lawmakers are looking to change Indiana’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

Currently, residents can use reasonable force—including the use of deadly force—to protect themselves, their property, or someone else.

But a new bill would expand the law to protect residents against a civil lawsuit, not just criminal one.

The bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, and it will now move onto the full Senate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.