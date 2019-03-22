× Indianapolis among cities where Starbucks will start phasing out plastic straws

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This summer, Indianapolis will be getting the exclusive treatment from Starbucks. It is one of six cities across the U.S. and Canada that will debut the coffee giant’s new strawless and recyclable lids. The rest of the continent will have to wait until early 2020.

The city finds itself in the company of big shots: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C. and Toronto are the handful of other cities that will see the early roll-out.

This announcement, made this week, is Starbucks’ latest progress report in its efforts to leave straws behind. Last July, the company set a goal to phase out plastic straws from its more than 30,000 stores worldwide by 2020, eliminating more than 1 billion straws a year.

Indianapolis has nine stores in the Mile Square alone and a couple dozen more within and around the 465 belt. Starbucks did not immediately respond to IndyStar requests for comment on how many and which stores within the city would receive the new lids.

