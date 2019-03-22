Indianapolis among cities where Starbucks will start phasing out plastic straws

Posted 7:55 pm, March 22, 2019, by

A new flat plastic lid that does not need a straw is shown on a cup of Starbucks iced tea on July 9, 2018 in Sausalito, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This summer, Indianapolis will be getting the exclusive treatment from Starbucks. It is one of six cities across the U.S. and Canada that will debut the coffee giant’s new strawless and recyclable lids. The rest of the continent will have to wait until early 2020.

The city finds itself in the company of big shots: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C. and Toronto are the handful of other cities that will see the early roll-out.

This announcement, made this week, is Starbucks’ latest progress report in its efforts to leave straws behind. Last July, the company set a goal to phase out plastic straws from its more than 30,000 stores worldwide by 2020, eliminating more than 1 billion straws a year.

Indianapolis has nine stores in the Mile Square alone and a couple dozen more within and around the 465 belt. Starbucks did not immediately respond to IndyStar requests for comment on how many and which stores within the city would receive the new lids.

Click here to Indy Star’s full story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.