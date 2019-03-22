× Home invasion suspect wearing police vest shot by homeowner

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested 34-year-old Carl Simion for criminal confinement and impersonating a public servant.

Officers say he was wearing a police vest when he tried to hold-up two men and a woman inside a home on Indy’s southeast side.

This happened around midnight in the 9000 block of East McGregor Road near South Franklin Road and East Southport Road.

Police say one of the people inside the home pulled out a gun and shot Simion.

Simion fled from the home, but police found him. Medics transported him to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his buttocks. Police say it is not a life-threatening injury.

“You think you’re in a safe neighborhood, but no one is ever safe anymore… I’m gonna put up some extra storm doors and replace some of the locks to make sure they are quality locks,” the neighbor said.

Investigators are looking at evidence and searching for surveillance video from other homes in the area to get a better idea of how this happened in such a quiet neighborhood.