Division continues as federal bump stock ban goes into effect March 26

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On March 26, the federal ban on bump fire stocks goes into effect.

Anyone caught with one after Tuesday could be charged with a felony.

Bump stocks make semi-automatic weapons capable of rapid fire. The Department of Justice will classify these as machine guns, which are illegal.

October 2017 prompted the law change by President Trump, when a gunman armed with rifles outfitted with bump stocks killed 58 people in Las Vegas and wounded nearly 500 more.

Opponents say this ban won’t stop mass shootings since bump stocks aren’t used in most.

“It`s when one person used one, in a most heinous act, but that doesn`t generate a pattern,” said Clark Aposhian with the Utah Shooting Sports Council.

But proponents say this ban is a good first step.

“Common sense gun laws, and that’s the point is that not to take away guns but to make it smarter and safer for people that have them and to obtain them,” said Sue Russell with Moms Demand Action.

No local gun dealers would discuss bump stocks on camera, some said they don’t carry them, others would not answer any questions.

But, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, many are for sale online, with some sites even posting a countdown to March 26.

If you have a bump stock to surrender, you can do that at an ATF office or destroy it yourself.